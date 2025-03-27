Top chefs compete in cancer-fighting cooking challenge for National Nutrition Month

Three top chefs faced off in Dallas Thursday morning in a "Chopped" style competition, creating fiber-packed, cancer-fighting dishes in celebration of National Nutrition Month.

Hosted by the American Cancer Society, the event highlighted the powerful role nutrition plays in cancer prevention and treatment. Among the competitors were Jon Bonnell of Bonnell's Fine Texas Cuisine in Fort Worth, Andrew Trollinger with the Dallas Cowboys, and Jonathan Stirnweis of Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Each chef was challenged to craft a dish using healthy, whole ingredients. Their creations were judged in three categories: Healthiest, Most Creative, and Best Overall.

Bonnell took home the top prize for his pecan-crusted fish with rice.

"This one means a lot to me," Bonnell said. "I lost my mother to cancer in 2018, and I lost my father-in-law to colon cancer just last year. Healthy eating, healthy ingredients, being able to educate everyone, show them how to cook using better stuff—it speaks from the heart for us."

Jeff Fehlis, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society, said these kinds of events are vital in raising awareness.

"Nutrition is such a key part of cancer prevention, but also as you are navigating a cancer journey," Fehlis said. "And today, we got to come in and see the magic of what chefs create."

The competition took place at Hope Lodge in Dallas, where cancer patients and their families also had the chance to taste the dishes too, and cast their votes.