Toddler dies after being accidentally run over in Parker County driveway as storms approached, sheriff's office says

A 1‑year‑old boy died Tuesday in northeast Parker County after a family member accidentally ran over him while moving a vehicle as storms approached, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a residence at about 4:30 p.m. after the sheriff's office said a 911 call reported that a toddler had been run over in a family driveway.

According to investigators, a family member was repositioning a vehicle closer to the house because of incoming weather when the child exited the home unnoticed and moved into a blind spot near the vehicle.

The child was struck as the vehicle pulled forward. Family members began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The child was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Azle, where additional lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Russ Authier expressed the department's condolences, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Parker County Sheriff's Office go out to this family during this difficult time," the agency said in a social media post.

CBS News Texas will provide updates if more information becomes available, the station said.