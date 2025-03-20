Tips from a doctor to help relieve and prevent your allergy symptoms

Doctor's tips to help relieve and prevent your allergy symptoms

March 20 is the first day of spring. With that comes lots of beautiful flowers and miserable pollen. An estimated 80 million Americans have seasonal allergies, including Jamey Keffer.

"I would usually have to count on missing five days of work in the year," Keffer said.

Ragweed isn't Keefer's friend.

"I have really itchy eyes. I have a runny nose, and in the middle of a conversation I'll sneeze like, six times," Keffer said. "It's really awkward."

She's tried all kinds of different remedies to get relief.

"I took antihistamines. I tried different ones, but now I've decided instead of treating the symptoms, I'm going to try and treat the cause. I get allergy shots," Keffer said.

Dr. Alfred Johnson of Johnson Medical Associates in Richardson said there's also a sweeter option.

"A little bit of honey will help some people build up tolerance to the different pollens in the local area, and so that's why they talk about local honey," Johnson said.

Johnson said you can reduce pollen exposure in your car by using the recirculation button, using an air purifier, and also rolling up your windows.

Some other tips include:

shutting the windows at your home

avoid gardening chores like mowing your lawn or pulling weeds

remove clothes and shower immediately after getting home

wash your vehicle with a high-powered hose.

"People that are really allergic need to stay indoors more than outdoors," Johnson said. "If they're going to exercise, go to the gym, walk in the mall, don't go outdoors and walk when the wind's up and blowing."

Johnson sees a lot of patients who didn't have allergy symptoms until they moved to Texas.

"If they came from the North, they had a reprieve in the wintertime because of the snow, and everything died. Here in Texas, we pretty much have growth year-round," Johnson said.

A report from Climate Central finds warming trends in 172 cities around the country are giving plants more time to release and grow pollen, and that means longer allergy seasons. That's something Keefer knows all too well.

"They're so intense, and I'm aware as soon as I open my eyes in the morning," Keffer said.

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recently ranked Dallas as a 2025 allergy capital for how hard it is for pollen sufferers to live in the area.