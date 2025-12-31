Who's performing at tonight's Times Square ball drop for New Year's Eve 2026?

As revelers from around the world get ready to ring in 2026 in New York City's Times Square, preparations are underway for a New Year's Eve celebration packed with live performances.

Crowds have gathered to watch the ball drop from atop the skyscraper at One Times Square on New Year's for more than a century. At this year's festivities, organizers are planning a star-studded lineup of entertainment featuring Diana Ross, Ciara, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and more.

But it's not the only New Year's celebration with A-list performers on tap. Some top country music stars usher in 2026 on CBS' "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," with Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and CeCe Winans just a few of those taking the stage.

Here's what to know about who is scheduled to perform, and when, this New Year's Eve.

Full list of Times Square New Year's Eve performers

New Year's Eve celebrations officially kick off in Times Square at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the ball that will drop at midnight. The evening features performances from some big names in the entertainment world:

James McCarthy

B.o.B

Ciara

Tones And I

LE SSERAFIM

AGNEW, a New York dance group

Robyn

Little Big Town

Xavi

Maren Morris

Ana Barbara

Diana Ross

When is Diana Ross performing on New Year's Eve?

Legendary singer Diana Ross is scheduled to perform a medley of her hit songs, including "I'm Coming Out" and "Upside Down," on the Countdown Stage in Times Square beginning at 11:37 p.m. ET on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC. Ross is the recipient of two Grammy Awards for Lifetime Achievement — one as a solo artist and one with the Motown group The Supremes — as well as a Tony, multiple American Music Awards, a Golden Globe and Kennedy Center Honors.

When is Ciara performing on New Year's Eve?

Grammy-winning singer Ciara's Times Square performance is expected to air sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m. ET on "New Year's Rockin' Eve," according to an ABC spokesperson. Twenty-one of the R&B artist's songs have made it onto Billboard's Hot 100 chart, including her 2004 hit "Goodies," which claimed the No. 1 spot for seven weeks. Earlier this year, Ciara released "CiCi," her first album since 2019.

When is Little Big Town performing on New Year's Eve?

Country music group Little Big Town is scheduled to play a medley of their hits starting at 9:35 p.m. ET on "New Year's Rockin' Eve." The band has been together for over a quarter-century with 32 songs making Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, including their 2014 hit "Girl Crush," which was No. 1 for 13 weeks. Along the way, Little Big Town was named vocal group of the year six times by the Country Music Association and four times by the Academy of Country Music, and they've won three Grammys.

When is Maren Morris performing on New Year's Eve?

Country music star Maren Morris is scheduled to perform a medley of her songs starting at 10:33 p.m. ET on "New Year's Rockin' Eve." The singer-songwriter, who released her latest album "Dreamsicle" earlier this year, rose to stardom with her 2016 hit "My Church." The song won her a Grammy and peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

When is Robyn performing on New Year's Eve?

Swedish pop star Robyn is scheduled to sing her 2010 songs "Dancing on My Own" and "Call Your Girlfriend" as well as her new single "Dopamine" starting at 9:18 p.m. ET on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live." "Dancing on My Own" was named the top song of the 2010s by the Associated Press' music editor. More recently, a writer for Britain's The Guardian likened it to Donna Summer's "Last Dance" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

When is Tones And I performing on New Year's Eve?

Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I is scheduled to perform her hits "Dance Monkey," "Fly Away" and "Gone Gone Gone" starting at 8:03 p.m. ET on the official livestream of the festivities in Times Square. She's expected to return at 11:55 p.m. for her version of John Lennon's iconic song "Imagine" before the countdown to 2026. "Dance Monkey" climbed to the No. 4 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2020, and "Gone Gone Gone," her new song with David Guetta and Teddy Swims, has been on the chart for the past three weeks.

Schedule for tonight's Times Square performers

When are your favorite acts performing? Here is a list of the scheduled times for each performance (all times Eastern). Organizers note that the times on the live schedule may not match the exact broadcast time.

6:03 p.m.-6:05 p.m. — James McCarthy sings the national anthem

sings the national anthem 6:30 p.m.-6:43 p.m. — B.o.B performs two of his hits plus a new song

performs two of his hits plus a new song 8:03 p.m.-8:14 p.m. — Tones And I performs three of her hit songs

performs three of her hit songs 8:26 p.m.-8:32 p.m. — LE SSERAFIM performs their hit songs on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC

performs their hit songs on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC 8:41 p.m.-8:46 p.m. — AGNEW , a New York dance group, performs

, a New York dance group, performs 9:18 p.m.- 9:31 p.m. — Robyn performs three of her hit songs on "New Year's Eve Live" on CNN

performs three of her hit songs on "New Year's Eve Live" on CNN 9:35 p.m.-9:42 p.m. — Little Big Town performs a medley of their hit songs on "New Year's Rockin' Eve"

performs a medley of their hit songs on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" 10:02 p.m.-10:08 p.m. — Xavi performs a medley of his hit songs on "Feliz 2026" on Univision

performs a medley of his hit songs on "Feliz 2026" on Univision 10:33 p.m.-10:41 p.m. — Maren Morris performs a medley of her hit songs on "New Year's Rockin' Eve"

performs a medley of her hit songs on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" 11:02 p.m.-11:08 p.m. — Ana Barbara performs a medley of her hit songs on "Feliz 2026"

performs a medley of her hit songs on "Feliz 2026" 11:37 p.m.-11:46 p.m. — Diana Ross performs a medley of her hit songs on "New Year's Rockin' Eve"

performs a medley of her hit songs on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" 11:55 p.m.-11:58 p.m. — Tones And I returns for a special performance ahead of the ball drop

returns for a special performance ahead of the ball drop After midnight — Ciara performs a medley of her hit songs on "New Year's Rockin' Eve"

Who's performing on CBS' "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"?

Music stars help welcome the new year in Nashville on CBS' "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash." Five hours of festivities air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET/PT, on the CBS television network and streaming on Paramount+.

Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman headline the celebration, with special guests CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Comedian and actor Bert Kreischer and country music artist Hardy serve as hosts.

The Nashville event includes a countdown at midnight and the city's traditional Music Note Drop and fireworks, the organizers said.

Here's a list of scheduled performers and special appearances: