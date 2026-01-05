The American story projected on the Washington Monument came from North Texas

Steve Deitz walks with the energy of a coach; however, he does not hide that he and his team are digital nerds and storytellers who specialize in large-scale visual content and software development. More specifically, the 48-year-old makes a living creating the wow factor at his agency, "900lbs."

"We started the company working for the Dallas Mavericks, telling large-scale visual content on the Jumbotron, and next thing you know, Activision, Blizzard calls," he said. "We get to work in the Perot Museum on the biggest exhibit in the museum, and then fast-forward another 12 years, and here we are now."

His current project is wrapping up in the nation's capital — sorta. Since Dec.31, projections of America's story have been given to his agency.

"We're telling the story of the 250-year birthday of America in the biggest way possible on the facade of the Washington Monument on all four sides," Deitz said.

He said they started testing out the results a couple of nights before New Year's Eve. Scenes from Thomas Edison's light bulb, the Empire State Building, the Model T Ford, and the Industrial Revolution, to name a few, are projected onto the Washington Monument.

Deitz gives his team a ton of credit from the moment he received the call about the project. He also thinks back to the times when he was an athlete who loved to draw in Merkel, Texas. The kid who dared to dream beyond the city limits and outside of the box. The CEO is giving advice to that child who may need a little inspiration.

"Hard work, perseverance, dedication, surround yourself with a team of brilliant people that are way smarter than you, and do the best you possibly can," he said.

Deitz said there is a likelihood his team's creations will return to the nation's capital this year.