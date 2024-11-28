Thanksgiving Eve shooting leaves 2 men dead in McKinney; 2 suspects arrested

MCKINNEY, Texas – McKinney police have made two arrests following a shooting that left two people dead the day before Thanksgiving.

Christopher Perez, 18, and 21-year-old Josue Mejia, both from Princeton, have been arrested and charged with murder, according to a news release from the McKinney Police Department. They were booked into the Collin County Detention Facility.

Christopher Perez McKinney Police Department

Josue Mejia McKinney Police Department

At approximately 8:07 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at the 330 block of McDonald Street. Based on a Google search, the Kinwood Apartments are located in that area.

Initial investigations revealed that witnesses saw a 19-year-old man approach a dark gray Dodge Ram pickup truck parked at the complex. He exchanged gunfire with a 20-year-old male passenger, resulting in both men getting shot.

Shortly after the shooting, the Dodge Ram, driven by Mejia, arrived at Medical City McKinney, where the 20-year-old male and Perez were dropped off. Perez was taken into custody at the hospital.

Officers who arrived at the shooting scene provided immediate aid to the 19-year-old before EMS transported him to Medical City McKinney, where he and the 20-year-old both died from their injuries. Police have not released the names of the deceased at this time.

A McKinney officer stationed near the hospital identified the Dodge Ram leaving the area and initiated a pursuit. Mejia led officers on a chase that ended at a car dealership in Richardson, police said.

He abandoned the vehicle and tried to escape on foot, but officers caught him after a brief foot chase.

Investigators are actively working to determine the roles of all individuals involved in what they believe to be an isolated incident and the events leading up to it. There are currently no known outstanding suspects.