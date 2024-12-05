Texas workers owed over $11 million in back wages, Department of Labor says

NORTH TEXAS — Texas workers are owed more than $11 million in back wages, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The department said it is "eager to return $11,015,541 in wages recovered" by its Wage and Hour Division's Southwest Regional Office in Dallas. According to the report, 15,151 Texas workers are owed back wages.

The Wage and Hour Division said one of its top priorities is getting recovered wages to the people who earned them.

Are you owed back wages?

Use the Workers Owed Wages online tool to see if you or someone you know is owed back wages.

Enter your employer's name in the WOW application to locate your company.

Search for yourself within the system. WOW will confirm if we have wages owed to you.

Provide contact details so the division can send you the Back Wage Claim Form and instructions.

Check your email for the Back Wage Claim Form (WH-60). Complete and sign it, then create a login.gov account to securely upload your form.

You will need to include a copy of one of the following to verify your identity:

Social Security card

Individual Taxpayer Identification (ITIN) card

Driver's license or State ID

W-2, pay stub or other documentation

After you submit your Back Wages Claim Form, the division will process it within approximately six weeks and send you a check for the owed wages.