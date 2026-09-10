Talarico calls on Paxton to sue the DOJ over the release of the Epstein files during Dallas exhibit visit

Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico held a press conference at the traveling Epstein files exhibit in Dallas on Thursday, calling on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue the Department of Justice over the files.

The traveling exhibit, which arrived in town at the same time as the Republican midterm convention, features three million pages of records tied to Jeffrey Epstein while highlighting Epstein's past association with President Donald Trump.

Organizers have dubbed it the "The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room," drawing attention to the midterm convention in which Trump is the keynote speaker.

Talarico arrived at the exhibit on Thursday to visit with Epstein survivors amid his Senate campaign in a tight race with Paxton. He called out Paxton for not meeting with survivors and for him to sue for the release of the entirety of the Epstein files.

"When did Ken Paxton decide it was okay to ignore these survivors? Today, I am calling on Ken Paxton to stop ignoring these survivors and their request to meet. And I'm calling on him to use his power as attorney general to sue the DOJ over the mishandling of these Epstein files," Talarico said.

Talarico visits North Texas voters

Talarico is using the national spotlight to talk about issues he says matter to Texans.

He's also met with voters while in Dallas, speaking at a grocery drive just a few miles from the RNC midterm convention on Wednesday.

Talarico spoke with CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe about his priorities if elected, especially lowering costs.

"I've served as a legislator for eight years now, for four terms, in the Texas House. And I brought Democrats and Republicans together to pass 60 bipartisan bills on a whole range of topics," Talarico said. "Bills that lowered the cost of housing, bills that lowered the cost of child care and prescription drugs, including insulin. So, I'm asking Texans to judge me based on my legislative record."

The race between Talarico and Paxton is extremely close. Recent polls show the two only separated by a few percentage points, though Talarico is significantly ahead of Paxton in fundraising.