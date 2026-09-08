Dallas Epstein files exhibit puts Trump-Epstein relationship on display

Three million pages of records tied to Jeffrey Epstein have arrived in Dallas, where a traveling exhibit is giving the public access to the materials while highlighting Epstein's documented association with President Trump.

It's being called a public education campaign: the released Epstein files on display in Dallas. Three million pages compiled in book form, all tied to the American businessman convicted of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls and women.

The exhibit also features a timeline of the relationship between Mr. Trump and Epstein, who died in 2019.

They call it "The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room"

It is part exhibit, part public repository. A traveling library of 3 million documents and "a tribute to survivors to communities across the country," the exhibition's website says.

"I was abused in New York," said Epstein survivor Lara Bloom McGee. "I went from Dallas to New York."

The shelves hold documents that detail the exploitation of the survivors.

"They have redacted the powerful people who are in the files, the co-conspirators, who have abused us," said Sharlene Rochard, an Epstein survivor.

They call it "The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room."

Three million pages of records tied to Jeffrey Epstein have arrived in Dallas, called "The Donald J. Trump - Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room." "The Donald J. Trump - Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room." and CBS Texas



"The reason that we called it the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room is to get attention, and Trump is mentioned 38,000 times in the files," coordinator David Garrett said.

Garrett calls it a museum, complete with a visual timeline of the relationship between Mr. Trump before he became president and America's most infamous convicted sex trafficker over the past 40 years.

Mr. Trump has always denied any wrongdoing and says he cut ties with Epstein years ago.

Jeffrey Epstein

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to charges including soliciting a minor for prostitution and surrendered to the Palm Beach County jail in June. Investigators had identified dozens of potential accusers from several states, many underage when they said Epstein abused them. But federal prosecutors agreed not to charge Epstein in exchange for his agreement to plead guilty to lesser state charges in Florida. Many survivors of Epstein's crimes and other critics of the plea agreement have called it a "sweetheart deal."

Even after his 2008 conviction, Epstein retained access to elite social circles and a broad network among billionaires, politicians, academics, celebrities and members of royalty.

In July 2019, Epstein, by then a registered sex offender, was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. On Aug. 10, Epstein was found dead in his federal jail cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

Exhibit opens as RNC convention begins in Dallas

"Is it political? No. It's about children being raped and abused. I don't know how that is political. It's a human issue," Rochard said.

"This is our lives. This is our children's lives," McGee said. "This is bigger than Epstein. This is for survivors everywhere."

"I want to believe the perpetrators of these crimes, even if they are rich and powerful, go to prison," Garrett said.

The general public's access to the exhibit, or the reading room, starts on Wednesday. It is the same day the RNC Midterm Convention begins and the president arrives in Dallas. The organizers say that the timing is pure coincidence, but displayed with intention.

The exhibit, sponsored and commissioned by the nonprofits Institute for Primary Facts and defiance.org, launches its national tour on Sept. 8, 2026, in Dallas.