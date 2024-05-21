Texas school district sues Biden admin over Title IX changes broadening LGBTQ protections

NORTH TEXAS — A North Texas school district is pushing back against the Biden administration's changes to Title IX.

Tuesday, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Carroll Independent School District claiming the revisions to Title IX "attacks the rights and freedom of girls in the state of Texas."

Title IX paved the way for equal access to education settings, helping women gain access to education, resources, and more participation for women's sports. Over the years, the law went through a few clarifications from the US Supreme Court and executive branch.

The Biden administration's new Title IX rules aim to protect LGBTQ+ students. The updates to the federal law that forbids sex-based discrimination in education would include gender identity and sexual orientation. The changes to Title IX would take effect Aug. 1.

In early May, The Carroll school board voted unanimously to authorize the lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's "redefinition of sex in Title IX." The district also adopted a resolution denouncing the rule change, alleging the rule could "jeopardiz[e] the safety and well-being of students."

The ADF claims revisions to Title IX "also requires the school district to enforce policies restricting students' and employees' free-speech rights."

According to the Federal Department of Education, Title IX rules are mandatory for schools to continue receiving federal education funding.

In late April, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration over the changes to the law. Paxton argues that Texas would be "harmed" if the changes took place.

"Texas educational institutions rely on federal funding and will be irreparably harmed if they lose their funding because of their reliance on 50 years of Title IX practice and legal precedent interpreting 'on the basis of sex' to mean biological sex, not 'sexual orientation' and 'gender identity,'" the lawsuit states.

Gov. Greg Abbott also condemned the changes, sending a letter to Biden saying the recent revision "forces schools to treat biological men as women." Abbott also directed the Texas colleges and universities to ignore the revisions to Title IX.

In 2021, Abbott signed into law legislation that banned trans women and girls in K-12 schools from participating in sports teams aligned with their gender identities, and in 2023 legislation that bans trans athletes from participating in collegiate sports teams that match their gender identities. In 2023, Abbott also signed a law banning gender-affirming care for trans youth in Texas.