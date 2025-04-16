Texas Gov. Greg Abbott meets with House Republicans, receives a call from President Trump hours before vote on school choice

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met with House Republicans for a pep talk hours before the vote on a school choice bill that would spend $1 billion in taxpayer money to send students to private schools.

After the meeting, Abbott told CBS News Texas, the only TV station present for the interview, what his message was to the House GOP Caucus.

"We are working to make sure that we use this pathway of creating school choice to put Texas on a pathway to becoming the number one state in the United States for educating our kids," the governor said. "That begins right here, right now, today, in the Texas Capitol."

During the meeting, Rep. Jared Patterson said President Trump called Abbott to say a few words. Patterson told CBS News Texas, "It was an honor to hear from President Trump about the great work we're doing here in Texas. He named our Speaker, our Lt. Gov., our governor by name, Chairman Buckley by name."

Under SB 2, the school choice bill, students would receive $10,000 per year in an education savings account. Disabled students would receive more, while home-schooled students would get $2,000 per year.

The Texas House approved a motion that will push back the vote on SB 2, until after a vote takes place on HB 2, the public school funding bill. Lawmakers believe it could be a very long day, with the vote on school choice happening late Wednesday night.

It comes as Democrats are hoping enough Republican lawmakers will join them in passing an amendment that would require Texas voters to approve this before it could become law. School choice opponents, who are wearing red shirts, have been making their voices heard at the Capitol on Wednesday, chanting against the school choice bill.

Democratic lawmakers have also been leading some of the chants during an impromptu news conference in the Capitol rotunda. Among them, Rep. Mihaela Plesa. She told CBS News Texas that she and other House Democrats will support an amendment that would require Texas voters to approve this before it could become law.

"I think Texans should have a vote on this," she said. "I think their voice is the one that matters on their schools, whether they're choosing to go to a private school or a public school. This is about choice, so let's give the voters the choice."

Plesa, other Democratic lawmakers and other opponents believe spending taxpayer money to send students to private school will hurt public schools in at least two ways: schools will get less money if students leave for private school and they say funding spent on education savings accounts will ultimately take away money for public schools. Republicans disagree, saying parents deserve another choice for their students' education.

Public school funding bill

Also on Wednesday, the Texas House passed HB 2, the public school funding bill, which Republican leaders say will represent the largest increase in money for school districts. HB 2 and other bills will provide about $9 billion in new money.

"Texas public schools are the backbone of our communities, and today the House delivered a historic investment to bolster public education for the next generation," Speaker Dustin Burrows said Wednesday. "House Bill 2 lays the foundation for a modernized, responsive school finance system that will grow with the needs of Texas students while targeting taxpayer dollars where they'll make the greatest impact for students and teachers.

It comes as school districts have had to pass deficit budgets and close school campuses in the past couple of years because there was about $4.5 billion for schools left on the sidelines after support for school choice fell apart in the House.

"The Texas House took a monumental step to increase education funding and teacher pay raises that puts Texas on the path to education excellence for our students," Abbott said after the bill passed 144-4, with two absent. "Since I have been Governor, public education funding and average teacher pay have reached all-time highs and, now, House Bill 2 will add $7.7 billion more to fund a high-quality education for the next generation of Texas leaders. I thank Speaker Dustin Burrows and Chairman Brad Buckley for their steadfast leadership, and I look forward to signing this bill into law."