Before school choice vote in Texas House, a plan emerges that could require a voter referendum

History could be made Wednesday at the Texas Capitol as Republicans believe the House is on the verge of passing school choice legislation for the first time. The measure would provide taxpayer-funded education savings accounts that would allow students in public schools to attend private schools if accepted into the state's program.

Nathan Cunneen, the Texas Director of the American Federation for Children, believes House Republicans will pass the bill that will spend $1 billion of taxpayer money to send students to private schools.

"I'm very optimistic school choice will pass the Texas House," said Cunneen.

When lawmakers gather Wednesday to consider the legislation, there's talk that a Republican lawmaker who's opposed to the measure will propose an amendment that would require a voter referendum before it could become law. Cunneen rejected the idea he heard being discussed around the Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

"This is just a last, desperate attempt to delay, push the process back a few years so that the status quo can protect their system of control," said Cunneen.

The Quorum Report was first to report on a proposed amendment that would allow Texas voters to approve of the taxpayer-financed education savings accounts. The Texas Tribune reported that House Democrats have threatened to kill all constitutional amendments unless Republicans agree to put taxpayer-funded education savings accounts to a statewide vote.

To pass a constitutional amendment, 100 votes are needed in the House. Because there are only 88 Republicans in the House, at least 12 Democrats are needed to pass them. Sources tell CBS News Texas that Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with the House GOP Caucus Wednesday morning before they vote on SB 2.

Under the bill, students will receive $10,000 each year if they attend a private school. Disabled students would receive up to $30,000 a year and home-schooled students would get $2,000.

Cunneen said he benefitted from a similar program while growing up in Florida.

"My parents couldn't afford to send me anywhere else," said Cunneen. "The school choice scholarship enabled me to get the education I deserved and I became the first in my family to graduate college."

On the other side of the issue is Hollie Plemons, a North Texas mom and grassroots Republican. She said that she has been coming down to Austin for months trying to defeat this education savings account bill.

"This is not conservative legislation by any means," said Plemons.

Plemons said the measure is too expensive, expands government, and that she prefers any family who sends students to private school or homeschool, get an exemption on their school property tax.

"What about if parents just kept their money if they were not using the public school system, like a homestead exemption or an over 55 exemption? We already have that office set up and there'd be nothing saying that office can't do a tax exemption for schools if you don't have a child within the district," said Plemons.

She knows the vote will likely not go her way, but said she is keeping the faith.

"I'm just praying that each of the representatives has listened to their constituents more so than the governor," Plemons said.

Abbott and Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, have said for months now that they have more than the 76 votes required to pass the bill.

Also Wednesday, the House will vote on HB 2, the public school funding bill. Republican leaders said it represents the largest increase in funding for public schools. Under this bill and others, the House will inject $9 billion in new money. That includes raising the basic allotment to school districts by $395. Forty percent of the new funding will go toward teacher pay raises and salary increases for other staff. The basic allotment would increase every two years.

Democrats have said the state doesn't spend enough money on public education when compared to other states. Republicans though said they have continued to spend more money on schools. As lawmakers debate the bills, various local school districts across North Texas have passed deficit budgets because of record inflation and after Republican lawmakers left $4.5 billion for schools on the sidelines. The districts have also faced declining student enrollment, which has cost them funding as well.

