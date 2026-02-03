Hundreds rally in Glen Rose against proposed 200‑mile power line project

GLEN ROSE, Texas – Hundreds of residents packed into a meeting Tuesday night in Glen Rose, rallying against a proposed high-voltage power line project they fear could change the land surrounding Dinosaur Valley State Park.

The standing-room-only gathering comes amid months of discussion and debate over Oncor's Dinosaur–Longshore Project, which would build 765-kilovolt transmission lines stretching more than 200 miles across Texas, from Somervell County west to Howard County. Oncor says the project is designed to meet the state's growing demand for reliable electricity.

Three possible routes are under consideration, including one that would run south of Dinosaur Valley State Park, a major tourist destination and economic driver for the region.

"I have goosebumps by the number of people who are in this room," rally organizer Rebecca Gibs said.

Residents cite environmental concerns

Residents said they are concerned about potential environmental, economic, and property impacts if the project moves forward. Some landowners worry the power lines could cross near their homes and ranches.

Greg Marsh, who owns land near one of the proposed routes, said the closest line could come within 1,500 feet of his property. Marsh said his land also provides habitat for the federally protected golden-cheeked warbler, an endangered bird species.

"We have done a lot of habitat work to make it come back to us," Marsh said.

Oncor says no route selected

Oncor says no final route has been selected. In a statement, the company said it recognizes the cultural, educational and ecological importance of Dinosaur Valley State Park and must present a geographically diverse set of routes in its application as part of regulatory requirements. The company added that none of the preliminary routes under consideration enter or cross the park.

Community pushes for alternatives

Local officials and residents said they are continuing to engage in the review process by organizing meetings, submitting public comments, and urging Oncor and state regulators to consider alternative routes.

"The people care deeply," Somervell County Commissioner Chip Joslin said, noting that many families in the area have owned their land for generations.

Public comments are still being accepted, and state regulators will ultimately decide which route, if any, is approved.

Next steps in the regulatory process

Following the ongoing review, Oncor's next step will be to apply for a project application, known as an amended Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN), with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). In Texas, new transmission lines typically require the approval of a CCN application, which describes the proposed line and includes information about its need, proposed routes, potential impacts, and more. View the outline of that process here.