Texas man recounts confrontation with a stranger, faced with a rifle in Chick-fil-a parking lot

A confrontation, racist statements, and an assault rifle were captured on video in East Texas last week.

Kenneth McGaha said he pulled up to the drive-through window at Chick-fil-A restaurant in Henderson, where he was told the order he and his girlfriend placed wasn't ready.

"The guy told us, 'it's going to be a minute on your shakes; can you pull up and we will bring them right out?'"

McGaha said he started looking for a place to drive and wait when the car behind him in line was trying to leave. "So in order for them to leave, I had to pull up and get out of the way. So I just pulled up and pulled into a parking spot, not knowing it was a handicap parking spot."

McGaha said he had just gotten his order when he had a stranger walk up to his vehicle and reach inside his vehicle. The stranger also made racist statements, which McGaha says was because he was parked in a handicapped space.

"Like he was calling me 'boy', I 'shouldn't be here. Get your A-word over there'," described McGaha. "The next thing I know, I felt an arm like a brush coming across my head."

McGaha was able to record some of the disturbing racially charged comments before the unidentified man went back to his truck and grabbed an assault rifle out of the vehicle.

"I really thought me and my girlfriend were dead because it was just up close range." McGaha said that was the end of the confrontation.

He went to Henderson Police to file a report.

The father of three insists that he didn't do anything to deserve threatening words and actions by the man he wants to see criminally charged.

The Henderson Police Department tells CBS News Texas they are investigating the report made by McGaha.