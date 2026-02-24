Man assaulted Whataburger manager, later flooded Northeast Texas city jail, police say

Police in Northeast Texas arrested a man who allegedly verbally abused Whataburger staff, left and returned intoxicated to the scene, assaulted a restaurant manager who then struck him with a trash can, and later flooded the city jail.

Anthony William Newhuis, 41, of Spring, is charged with assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication and criminal mischief in connection with Sunday's incident in the 2400 block of North Main Street in Paris.

According to police, Newhuis became verbally abusive toward staff and was ordered to leave by the manager. He left but threatened to return and assault the manager once officers were gone.

Anthony William Newhuis Paris Police Department

Newhuis later returned and assaulted the manager, striking him multiple times with his fist. The manager recovered enough to gain control of Newhuis and force him out of the restaurant. A video posted on social media shows the manager wielding and using a trash can during the confrontation.

Paris police and Lamar County deputies arrived and found Newhuis in the back parking lot, bleeding from the head.

After being arrested and charged, Newhuis was taken to a medical facility for treatment and then transported to the city jail.

While in custody, police said Newhuis intentionally flooded the jail cells, leading to an additional charge of criminal mischief under $750.

