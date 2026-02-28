Texas lawmakers split as Trump orders U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran

Texas lawmakers split sharply on Saturday after President Trump ordered joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with Republicans praising the operation as overdue force and Democrats warning it was unauthorized and dangerously escalatory.

A joint strike hit Iran on Saturday, and Mr. Trump said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed. The White House described the operation as an effort to stop a "wicked, radical dictatorship" from threatening U.S. security. Trump said "heavy and pinpoint bombing" would continue, urged Iran's military to surrender, and called on civilians to "take over your government."

CBS News Texas received a flurry of statements from Texas lawmakers as reaction poured in Saturday.

Republican praise for military action

Texas Republicans broadly framed the strikes as justified and necessary, saying the operation projected American strength and sent a deterrent message.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R‑Texas) called the strikes overdue action against Iran's "terror network," crediting Trump for decisive leadership and suggesting the moment could mark a turning point for the Iranian people.

"With today's strikes by U.S. forces led by our Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, there is finally an opening for these dark days to come to an end," Cornyn said.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R‑Texas) said the operation fits into a broader Trump-led effort to confront long-standing adversaries, citing Iran's history of killing Americans and claiming the Ayatollah has attempted to assassinate Trump.

"Today's action will enhance the national security of the United States and our allies," Cruz said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backed the strikes and said Texas "stands with" the president. He also ordered heightened security at energy facilities, ports, and the southern border.

"Texas stands with President Trump in sending a clear message to Iran: its aggression… will no longer be tolerated," Abbott said.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R‑Texas) called the operation a "decisive" show of American strength, praising Trump and U.S. allies and supporting efforts to remove Iran's supreme leader from power.

"Operation Epic Fury is a decisive and commendable demonstration of American strength," Sessions said.

Democrats warn of unauthorized war

Democratic lawmakers condemned the strikes as unconstitutional and escalatory, arguing that Trump acted without congressional authorization and put U.S. service members and regional stability at risk.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D‑Texas) accused Trump of disregarding the law, warned that the stakes are "life or death," and urged both parties to stand up to the president. She called on constituents to pressure Congress and said lawmakers must return immediately to pass a war powers resolution.

"CONGRESS, not the PRESIDENT, but CONGRESS has the EXCLUSIVE authority to declare war!" Crockett said.

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D‑Texas) said Trump "started a war" without authorization and accused him of choosing "escalation over diplomacy," urging Congress to reconvene and vote on removing U.S. forces from unauthorized hostilities.

"President Trump, without congressional authorization or a clear mission with defined objectives, has chosen escalation over diplomacy, putting our service members, U.S. interests, and regional stability at risk," Fletcher said.

Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D‑Texas) accused Trump of breaking his promise to end wars and acting without congressional authorization, saying Texans in uniform "deserve better."

"The power to send our sons and daughters into harm's way belongs to Congress, not an out‑of‑control president who answers to no one," Allred said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.