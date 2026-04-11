Texas hemp shops celebrate reprieve after court halts smokable THC ban

Texas hemp retailers are getting temporary relief after a judge blocked the state's new ban on smokable THC products – a rule that shop owners say threatened to wipe out large portions of their business.

Shops across the state began restocking shelves almost immediately after the ruling came down on Friday afternoon.

"The fact that we have the flower back today is just crazy, and everybody's so happy," one employee told CBS News Texas.

At Emerald Organics in Fort Worth, staff said customers started returning within hours.

"I'm just relieved. It has been such a stressful situation for all of us," said employee Lydia Hendricks. "Seeing all of my favorite customers come back… I'm ecstatic."

Shops say the ban was devastating

The temporary restraining order halts enforcement of the new rules for at least two weeks while a lawsuit filed by hemp businesses moves forward. Retailers say the ban forced them to pull 30-50% of their inventory, including some of their top‑selling products.

"About 30% of our inventory had to go to storage," said Jabarri Watson, general manager of The Weed Spot in Dallas' Bishop Arts District.

Watson said smokable products – including pre‑rolls – are among the industry's biggest sellers because customers rely on the faster onset for pain relief and sleep.

Shops report layoffs, uncertainty

The owner of Emerald Organics said she furloughed more than half her staff during the uncertainty. Employees described the last week as emotionally draining.

"It's so scary wondering: Am I going to have a job next week?" one worker said. "This is a big sigh of relief for all of us."

New rules also raised licensing fees

Even beyond the product ban, the state's updated regulations dramatically increased licensing costs:

Manufacturer fees: from just over $250 to $10,000

Retail registrations: from $155 to $5,000

Some shop owners say the price hikes alone could push smaller businesses out of the market.

"It seems like they just want to kill the industry," one retailer said.

Others emphasized that customers rely on hemp products for far more than recreation.

"People use cannabis for sleep, pain relief – a bunch of different things," Watson said.

What's next

The temporary restraining order remains in place for at least two weeks. A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for April 23.

Hemp retailers say they plan to keep fighting.

"We're not going to just take no for an answer," one employee said. "We're going to be here as long as they let us."