Texas hemp shops sue to block new rules they say threaten their businesses

A new lawsuit filed by Texas hemp businesses aims to stop state rules they say are forcing shops to shut down.

One North Texas owner says she's already had to furlough a large portion of her staff.

Candice Stinnett says for her, cannabis is more than a business – it's personal.

"I was 21 when I was diagnosed with blood cancer, and throughout my treatment, I was introduced to the therapeutic and medicinal benefits of this plant," she said.

Seven years ago, she opened Emerald Organics in Fort Worth. But now, new rules from the Texas Department of State Health Services are cracking down on smokable hemp products, putting everything she's built at risk.

"It's been pretty devastating," she said. "We had to furlough 16 out of 29 of our employees, so over half. So, my goal right now is to simply keep the lights on."

Emergency lawsuit seeks quick action

She's hoping help is on the way.

A coalition of Texas hemp businesses has filed an emergency lawsuit, asking a judge to block the new rules.

"We're stoked about it," she said. "It's the people that come in here every day, hundreds of people, that looked to the plant for relief, and that's who I'm standing with."

For shops like Emerald, the new rules ban their most popular products — flowers.

"There's no way we can withstand the cut of flower," she said.

Workers fear more cuts ahead

"It's hard seeing it because they're all stressed and they have to put on this happy face for the customers, and it's just so hard," employee Mary Ransdell said.

The lawsuit argues state agencies overstepped, creating rules lawmakers chose not to pass. The state says the changes follow direction from Gov. Greg Abbott, who is focused on safety and keeping these products away from minors.

Industry says recordkeeping isn't the issue

"The required recordkeeping for these products to make this industry safe, we're all on board for that," Stinnett said. "But it's the flower. I know what it's like to go through a sickness and need relief, and so my inspiration is the people who keep going forward."

Now, she's hoping a judge steps in before more cuts are needed. A hearing is set for Friday.