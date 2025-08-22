22-year-old Frisco woman posed as FBI agent to scam older couple out of life savings, Garland police say

Garland Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman accused of exploiting a senior couple and stealing more than $25,000 of their life savings through a phone scam.

On Aug. 6, officers responded to a Chase Bank on the 3200 block of Broadway Boulevard after an 80-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife reported being tricked into withdrawing cash from their account, according to a press release from Garland PD.

Jessica Bahu. Garland Police Department

How the Garland phone scam unfolded

The victims told investigators they received a call from someone posing as their bank and the FBI.

Over several hours, the caller manipulated them into withdrawing more than $25,000, police said. They were then instructed to hand the money to a woman in a remote parking lot, who falsely identified herself as an FBI agent. The couple later realized they had been scammed and contacted police.

22-year-old Frisco woman posed as FBI agent, police say

Detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jessica Bahu of Frisco.

On Aug. 20, Bahu was arrested on a warrant for exploitation of the elderly, a third-degree felony. She was booked into the Garland Detention Center with bond set at $100,000 before later bonding out.

Garland detectives are working with the FBI on possible federal charges. Police believe others may have been involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at (972) 485-4840.