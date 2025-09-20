Shelley Duvall's sprawling Texas estate is up for sale

The Texas home of late actress Shelley Duvall is for sale, along with some of her iconic belongings.

The 10-acre property is located in Blanco, Texas, about 50 miles north of San Antonio. According to Zillow, the home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sunroom and a dedicated office space. There are also two other buildings on the property.

"While the home is in need of repairs and remodeling, it presents an incredible opportunity to restore and customize a piece of both Texas and Hollywood history," the Zillow listing says.

In addition to the property, Duvall's personal collection is also for sale. According to EstateSales.Net, the collection includes memorabilia from her iconic Hollywood career, along with her extensive library of books, large collection of vintage clothing, personal items and decorative pieces from her home.

On Oct. 30, there will be a Shelley Duvall Collection Auction, featuring premiere pieces from her personal estate including memorabilia from The Shining, Popeye, Nashville, Faerie Tale Theater and other productions she starred in.

The property was listed on Zillow on Aug. 13.

Duvall died at 75 years old on July 11. No cause of death was given but her partner, Dan Gilroy, told CBS News that Duvall was suffering a lot in the last year of her life. The two lived in Blanco and had no children.