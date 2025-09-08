New Texas Education Agency guidance for healthcare and consent in schools amid "fear ... and vague language" concerns

New TEA guidance for healthcare and consent in schools amid "fear, vague language" concerns

New TEA guidance for healthcare and consent in schools amid "fear, vague language" concerns

New TEA guidance for healthcare and consent in schools amid "fear, vague language" concerns

The Texas Education Agency issued new guidance on Monday following schools' concerns over healthcare for students. Senate Bill 12, also known as the Texas Parents Bill of Rights, requires schools to have parental consent before students receive healthcare services on campus. However, opponents say vague language has led to some schools being wary of providing something as simple as a Band-Aid to some students without parental consent.

What is Senate Bill 12, the Texas Parents Bill of Rights?

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 12, the Texas Parents Bill of Rights, into law in June, and it went into effect on Sept. 1.

The law extends the ban on diversity, equity and inclusion policies to K-12 schools. In particular, it prohibits school districts from factoring race, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation into hiring decisions. It will also bar schools from offering instructions, programs and guidance that focus on sexual orientation or gender identity, including sponsoring student clubs such as Gender and Sexuality Alliance. The law's backers said the legislation gives parents more control over their children's education, while critics said it targets and censors marginalized groups, such as LGBTQ students. Some civil rights groups, including the ACLU of Texas, have launched a legal challenge against the law.

Teachers, nurses report being unable to provide students with Band-Aids, ice packs

The Texas American Federation of Teachers said that members have reported districts refusing to provide students with Band-Aids or ice packs without parental consent "due to fear instilled by SB 12 and its vague language."

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Allen, and Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, wrote to Mike Morath, the TEA Commissioner, asking for clear guidance.

"While we expect our educators to comply with the clear provisions of the bill, we also expect them not to suspend common sense when it comes to providing basic care for the children at their schools," Leach wrote in a social media post.

Today, @SenCreighton and I, as the authors of SB 12 - the “Parents Bill of Rights” - sent this letter to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, responding to reports that some educators and school nurses are refusing to render basic first aid to children, like band-aids and ice packs,… pic.twitter.com/vFddqSVebd — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) September 4, 2025

Leach said Monday that Texas lawmakers have been working closely with Morath and the TEA, as well as educators, administrators and nurses across Texas, to clarify the rules and requirements of the Texas Parents Bill of Rights.

"As a result, the TEA tonight issued its revised model language and an updated FAQ for educators to review and adopt to ensure they are complying with the law as written and as intended," Leach wrote in a social media post.

TEA releases new guidance and FAQs for Texas Parents Bill of Rights

The TEA released revised guidelines and an updated FAQ for educators on Monday.

Under the new guidance, school staff may provide general caretaking, like offering a change of clothes if necessary due to illness, feeling a child's forehead, checking for a swollen throat or applying or handing out Band-Aids.