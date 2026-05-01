Duncanville High School teacher arrested for voyeurism after being accused of an improper relationship with student, district says

A Duncanville High School teacher was arrested Friday morning after an investigation into allegations of voyeurism between an educator and a student, Duncanville Police confirmed.

Police said Garrett Michael Davis has been charged with felony voyeurism and placed on administrative leave.

According to Texas law, voyeurism charges are brought against someone "if the person, with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the actor, observes, including remotely through the use of electronic means, another person without the other person's consent while the other person is in a dwelling or structure in which the other person has a reasonable expectation of privacy."

A felony is warranted if the victim is under the age of 14.

However, the police department did not release the details surrounding Davis's arrest, only that an investigation began after reports were made to school administrators, who requested the department's help.

In a news release, Duncanville ISD said the allegations came to light on April 13 after a person came forward about Davis having an improper relationship with a student, and the district "acted immediately to remove the individual's (Davis) access to students and made all required reports in accordance with district policy and state law."

Both the district and police believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward as the investigation into Davis's actions continues. Anyone with additional information about Davis should call the department at 972-780-5037 or contact the lead detective at 972-707-3842.