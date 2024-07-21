Texas Dems praise Biden's decision to step aside, some back Kamala Harris to be president

Texas Democrats are praising the president's legacy and his choice of successor: VP Kamala Harris

Texas Democrats are praising the president's legacy and his choice of successor: VP Kamala Harris

NORTH TEXAS — Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, praised President Biden and his accomplishments two days after he joined a growing chorus of Democrats in Congress calling on him to step aside and bow out of his reelection bid. "Definitely one of the most accomplished presidents that this country has ever seen."

Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, became the first member of Congress to urge the President to leave the race.

"As a result of his decision, we have a much better opportunity to prevent Donald Trump and his gang from taking over our government," Doggett said.

The Biden campaign has already filed amended paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, from Biden for President to Harris for President.

Congressman Veasey told CBS News Texas that he believes Vice President Harris, who campaigned in Dallas earlier this month, is already energizing Democrats ahead of their convention in Chicago next month.

"I'm excited and the base is excited that he has decided to pass the torch to his Vice President," said Veasey.

He believes all of President Biden's delegates will support Harris.

"I think that the Biden delegates overwhelmingly support her," Veasey said. "I think that is going to be smooth sailing. I think that we're going to go into Chicago, united, organized, fired up, ready to go."

While Doggett said he believes the Vice President would be an excellent nominee, he isn't ready to endorse her.

"No disrespect to Vice President Harris, but this doesn't have to be decided within minutes or hours of President Biden's decision. We need to engage the whole country," said Veasey. "We need to be hearing from voters across the country and this shouldn't be a Washington inside deal."

Jane Hope Hamilton of Dallas was the Texas director of the Biden-Harris campaign four years ago and praised the President's accomplishments. "I first want to say that I am proud to have been a part of helping to get him elected."

She said Harris is the "best nominee that we could possibly have."

When asked what would happen if the Vice President didn't receive the nomination, Hamilton said, "While Vice President Kamala Harris cannot take for granted that she will just get the nomination, there is no scenario that I can imagine. She's first in line, so that would mean that the party would need to pass her up and that is a scenario that would be frankly disastrous."

Aside from Congressman Veasey, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas is also supporting Vice President Harris and said on social media that she wouldn't campaign for any other Democrat.

Congressman Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who's running to unseat Senator Ted Cruz this November, issued a statement thanking President Biden for putting country before self.

He did not mention Vice President Harris nor say who he would support for President.

