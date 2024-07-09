Vice President Kamala Harris lands in Dallas, members of her sorority discuss presidential race

DALLAS – Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Dallas on Tuesday, a day before she was scheduled to address members of her sorority at the organization's national convention.

Meanwhile, some Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members shared their opinions – as "American voters" – regarding the upcoming November presidential election. Their comments came as President Joe Biden's performance at CNN's Presidential debate was considered disastrous even by the incumbent's assessment.

Danette Anthony Reed, the organization's international president and CEO, was unavailable for an interview in Dallas on Tuesday.

"I feel like both candidates had decent points," Kayla Hammer said. "I feel like, at the same time, it was all over the place and not very clear and concise. I expected a lot more from both candidates to give in the debate."

Hammer said she keeps her eye on the top of the ticket even though Harris is her soror. She said her vote would go to the person who is best for the country, but would not say who that was aloud.

"I don't want to say, but you know what we'll see behind the polls," she said.

Dr. Debbie Cadet, on the other hand, is all Biden-Harris 2024. She described Biden's performance as a senior moment but believes he should not step aside for a new candidate to take on Donald Trump.

"He is the most fit candidate at this current time between the two to represent the United States of America," she said.

Voters have raised concerns over Biden's age. He is 81. If re-elected, he would become a two-term president at 82 and finish his term at 86. Trump is 78. New questions have arisen regarding the president's neurological exams in November 2021, February 2023, and February 2024 as part of his physical exam.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured reporters that Biden has never been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, dementia, or any similar degenerative neurological disorder. White House logs, CBS News reported, revealed Walter Reed neurologist Dr. Kevin Cannard has visited the White House eight times in the last year.

Despite calls for Biden to withdraw from the race, he remains defiant as he continues his journey toward reelection. Harris will likely continue to reassure voters Biden is up for the job over Trump and his legal issues.

Jessica Stocks, attending the boule, said her 9-year-old daughter looks up to the vice president. Stocks said it's hard not to be biased toward her sorority sister regarding the election.

"I do believe so, so much in her," Stocks said. "Low key, I wanted her to win the presidency. I was upset when she droppe, but I'm glad that she's still vice president."