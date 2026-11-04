Democrat Vikki Goodwin upsets incumbent Dan Patrick in Texas lieutenant governor race

Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin has defeated incumbent Republican Dan Patrick in the Texas lieutenant governor's race, delivering a major upset in the Nov. 3 midterm election, CBS News projects. Patrick called Goodwin to concede, his campaign announced after midnight Wednesday.

Goodwin became the first Democrat elected lieutenant governor of Texas since Bob Bullock, who won his final term in 1994 and left office in 1999.

Her victory ends Patrick's 12-year tenure in the position and breaks the Republican Party's decades-long control of one of the most powerful offices in Texas government.

In a statement, Patrick said "This was a wave election in Texas and across the country. Whether it was about affordability, gas prices, data centers, 765-kV lines, or any other issue important to them, I respect how the people voted. It was a fair election, and I accept the majority will of the voters."

Goodwin, who has represented an Austin-area district in the Texas House since 2019, entered the race as an underdog against Patrick, a three-term incumbent who first took office in 2015.

Despite Patrick's statewide name recognition and longstanding influence in Texas Republican politics, polling suggested the race could be competitive.

An October survey from the Texas Politics Project showed Goodwin holding a 3-percentage-point lead over Patrick, signaling a potentially closer contest than in previous elections.

Patrick had won three consecutive elections for lieutenant governor, including a relatively narrow victory over Democrat Mike Collier in 2018, when he prevailed by approximately 4.8 percentage points.

What Goodwin's election means for the next legislative session

Goodwin's victory could significantly alter the political dynamics of the Texas Legislature, where Republicans have maintained control of both chambers for decades.

The Texas lieutenant governor holds considerably more legislative authority than the position carries in most other states.

As president of the state Senate, the lieutenant governor has substantial influence over committee assignments, legislative priorities and which bills reach the Senate floor.

Goodwin's election could create new opportunities for bipartisan negotiations and potentially shift some legislative priorities toward the political center.

However, her ability to advance Democratic priorities could face significant obstacles from Senate Republicans, who have traditionally controlled the chamber.

Ahead of the election, Austin-based political journalist Scott Braddock reported that Republican senators were considering changes to Senate rules that could limit Goodwin's authority if she defeated Patrick.

Such changes could reduce the incoming lieutenant governor's ability to control the legislative agenda and force greater cooperation with Republican leadership.

Goodwin's election represents a major political shift in Texas, although the extent of her influence will depend in part on the balance of power in the Legislature and the rules governing the state Senate.

She will take office in January 2027.