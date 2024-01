Political reporter Jack Fink speaks with Blake Brickman, one of four whistleblowers suing Attorney General Ken Paxton.

One-On-One Interview with Paxton whistleblower Blake Brickman Political reporter Jack Fink speaks with Blake Brickman, one of four whistleblowers suing Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On