Texas AG Ken Paxton launches criminal investigation into Celina ISD amid child porn scandal

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a criminal investigation into the Celina Independent School District following allegations that a former district employee committed "horrendous acts against children," escalating a scandal that has shaken the North Texas community.

Paxton announced the investigation on X over the weekend, saying his office's Criminal Investigations Division will look into reports connected to the arrest of a Celina ISD employee.

"Any individual who broke the law or was involved in the heinous actions that have been reported will be brought to justice," Paxton said on Oct. 24.

Longtime coach and principal placed on leave amid lawsuit and scandal

The probe comes as Celina High School head football coach Bill Elliott, a local legend who led the Bobcats to nine state championships over three decades, was placed on paid administrative leave, along with Moore Middle School Principal Allison Ginn. District officials said the move, made Friday, was necessary to avoid interfering with ongoing police investigations. Neither Elliott nor Ginn has been accused of any crime.

The scandal erupted earlier this month after Elliott's son, Caleb Elliott, a former middle school teacher and coach, was charged with secretly filming boys in a locker room. He has since resigned.

Celina families accuse district of negligence and cover-up

Parents and attorneys representing victims said the district failed to act swiftly.

"It's a little bit too little, too late," said attorney Paul Herz, who represents more than a dozen families suing Celina ISD. "I think it points to a negligent school system — one more willing to protect its coaches and staff than its kids."

The lawsuit accuses the district and Bill Elliott of attempting to cover up Caleb Elliott's actions and alleges broader misconduct within the district.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Herz said. "We're learning about prior incidents that point to a pattern of abuse, neglect, and cover-ups within Celina ISD."

In a statement, Bill Elliott said his "heart is broken all over" and vowed to ensure justice is served.

State Rep. Jeff Leach had also requested that the attorney general's office open a separate investigation into Celina ISD. Meanwhile, Celina police said they are continuing to "leave no stone unturned" as they follow every lead in the case.