Celina football coach delivers emotional apology after son accused of filming middle school boys undressing, officials say

The town of Celina is reacting to an emotional public apology from longtime and highly decorated high school football coach Bill Elliott, whose son was arrested for allegedly recording middle school boys undressing in a locker room.

Elliott addressed a packed school board meeting Thursday night, speaking publicly for the first time since his son, Caleb Elliott, was charged with child pornography offenses. The 26-year-old was a teacher and assistant athletic coach at a Celina middle school when he allegedly recorded secret videos of male students.

"I want you to know how sorry I am, and my family is," Elliott said, his voice breaking during the meeting. "I understand your anger. I understand your frustration. I get it — it's horrible."

Coach calls for justice, seeks community's trust

Elliott, who leads Celina High School's defending state champion football team, said he wants justice to be served in the criminal case and emphasized his commitment to the community.

"I want justice to be done, and justice will be done," he said.

The coach's heartfelt remarks resonated with many in the room, including Choc Christopher, a former Celina school board member and Elliott's next-door neighbor.

"I'm amazed that he can do that. Most people cannot do what he did," Christopher said. "But that's just who he is. It was the ultimate display of courage, of his integrity. I mean, he's devastated about what has happened."

Christopher added, "He could have stayed at home. He could have been quiet. But that's just not the kind of man he is."

Community support remains strong

Despite the controversy, some residents say their support for Elliott remains unwavering. Steve Carey, a former Celina football player, said the coach still has his full backing.

"I have had three kids go through his program — two of them football players — and I am so proud that they played for him," Carey said. "I would love for any kid that I have or grandkid to play for him again."

From storefronts along the town square to Friday night lights, high school football is deeply woven into the fabric of Celina. That makes Elliott's role as head coach especially significant.

"I've spent 33 years of my life here. My family's poured into this place," Elliott said. "I love our kids. I love watching our kids play."

His speech drew applause from the crowd, and friends say they hope it goes a long way toward restoring confidence in the coach and the school community.

