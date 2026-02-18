The race that could shape your grocery bill: Texas Agriculture Commissioner. See who's running

As early voting has started in Texas for the March 3 primary, one of the contested statewide races is for Texas agriculture commissioner. Incumbent Commissioner Sid Miller and newcomer Nate Sheets are fighting for the Republican nomination.

Who's running?

There are three major candidates for agriculture commissioner, including Republicans Miller and Sheets and Democrat Clayton Tucker. Whoever wins the March 3 primary between Miller and Sheets will face Tucker in November.

Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Sheets, a conservative, who is a businessman and beekeeper in Collin County.

Miller, a conservative MAGA supporter who has received support from President Trump in the past, is seeking his fourth term. He told CBS News Texas that he wasn't surprised by Abbott's endorsement.

Miller said he believes it's because he's stood up against Abbott on several issues, including COVID and safety inspections at the border.

Miller was first elected as commissioner in 2014. One of his priorities includes a program he created, "Farm Fresh Fridays," where school districts work with local farmers to provide meals. Miller says he also wants to increase water security for Texas and boost local producers through the Go Texan brand, which connects consumers with Texas-based small businesses.

Sheets, who founded the honey company Nature Nate's, said his priorities include helping to boost farmers and ranchers' revenue as their costs have increased. He also favors a federal E-Verify program for all employment in Texas.

Tucker, who grew up working on his family's ranch in Lampasas, has worked as a political campaign organizer and is the founder of the Texas Progressive Caucus. He said he wants to preserve family farms, lower the cost of food and regulate dangerous chemicals in food.

Controversy surrounding Miller

Throughout his career as agriculture commissioner, Miller has been accused of continuously posting insensitive content to his social media pages. In 2015, he refused to apologize for a post that suggested using an atomic bomb on the Muslim community.

The following year, Miller was accused of using taxpayers' money to get a "Jesus shot," an anti-inflammatory injection meant to reduce chronic pain, in Oklahoma.

More recently, Miller has been called out for his decision to hire his campaign consultant, Todd Smith, as his chief of staff after Smith pleaded guilty to commercial bribery, a felony, for selling hemp licenses that the Department of Agriculture issues.

How does this race affect you?

One of the leading issues Americans are concerned about this midterm election year is their grocery bill. And farmers and ranchers are working to combat climate change and costs, while producing products for their respective states. By providing support for the entire agriculture industry, the commissioner's role is key in helping on these fronts.

The commissioner is the chief of the Texas Department of Agriculture, which includes regulating pesticide use, certifying organically produced products, protecting crops, facilitating trade, providing financial assistance to farmers and ranchers and administering federal nutrition programs.

The Texas agriculture commissioner's sole mission is to advocate for the state's agriculture industry, including boosting the economy. They are the leaders of policy and changes when it comes to helping reduce food costs.