Texas AFT calls for Education Bill of Rights amid debate over school choice and funding

NORTH TEXAS — Greenwood Hills Elementary School in the Richardson ISD is one of a number of campuses that districts across North Texas didn't open this year.

Texas AFT, a union representing more than 65,000 educators and support staff blames Governor Greg Abbott.

Zeph Capo, President of Texas AFT held a virtual news conference Tuesday.

"That's what we're referring to as Abbott's elementary," said Capo.

Capo pointed to the defeat of the governor's school choice program last year when some House Republicans joined Democrats to block legislation that would have provided taxpayer funds so students could attend private schools.

As a result, $4 billion in additional funding for public schools didn't get spent.

Capo said, "His voucher scam that cost our schools the funding necessary that may very well have kept this elementary school open."

The union is proposing an Educator's Bill of Rights. Ten items include a right to fair wages and the right to a healthy, safe, and secure working environment.

Last week, Candra Rogers, an assistant principal at Collins Intermediate School in the Corsicana ISD, said inadequate state funding is partly to blame for the attack against her inside a classroom.

During a news conference, she spoke about being airlifted to a Dallas hospital last month after an irate student threw a hanger at her, hitting her eye and knocking it out of its socket.

"Governor Greg Abbott holds some accountability in the safety of our students and our staff," Rogers said at the time.

CBS News Texas reached out to Governor Abbott's office seeking comment, but we didn't get a response.

Capo agreed with Rogers.

"No educator should have to go through that," said Capo.

State Representatives like Democrat Mihaela Plesa of Plano support the Educator's Bill of Rights and say the state needs to provide teachers a much-needed pay raise.

"Our public schools are in crisis and our teachers are struggling," Plesa said.

Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen, who represents parts of Plano, Frisco, and Prosper told CBS News Texas that he supports raises for teachers but that it should be left up to the leaders of the school districts to figure out.

"It's really our school districts, trustees, school boards that make those funding decisions," said Shaheen.

When asked about school districts that have said they had to pass deficit budgets because they didn't receive state funding they were counting on, Shaheen said, "That will be a dialogue next legislative session for sure."

During an interview with CBS News Texas July 31, Abbott wouldn't commit to passing a bill to increase school funding that was separate from school choice.

"That's to be determined as we get into session," Abbot said.

In response to Texas AFT, Abbott's Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris told CBS News Texas, "Governor Abbott has provided more funding for public education than any Texas governor, signed into law one of the biggest teacher pay raises in our state's history, and established the Teacher Incentive Allotment, which puts teachers on a pathway to earning a six-figure salary... Governor Abbott will not stop until Texans have their voices heard and school choice is the law of the land."

Shaheen predicted school choice will pass next year, saying, "It's the priority of the voters."

While Abbott and some Republicans insist they have the votes to pass school choice next session, Texas AFT and Democrats say they're going to be doing everything they can to defeat Republicans this election so they can block school choice next session.