North Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett reveals future plans after she leaves office at the end of the year

Democratic U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas said last week she intends to start a leadership PAC to help other candidates.

It was the first time she revealed her future plans after she is set to leave Congress at the end of the year. In an interview on the Sherri syndicated TV show on Wednesday, Crockett said her PAC is called FIRE: Fuel Individual Rights Everywhere. She said she will be supporting candidates across the country and hitting the road.

"I'm going to go on tour across the country," said Crockett. "We are going to educate people about what it is that elected officials can do, should be doing, and what they're doing wrong."

Crockett lost to Democratic State Representative James Talarico of Austin in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on March 3rd.

She has represented the 30th Congressional District in North Texas since 2023, when she succeeded long-time Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. She represented the city of Dallas in the Texas House of Representatives from 2021 to 2023.

Crockett has gained national attention after her criticism of President Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went viral. Crockett also campaigned as a surrogate on behalf of former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.