How to find your Texas sample ballot and key races in the 2026 midterm elections

The 2026 midterm elections are ongoing, with the final day of voting set for Nov. 3. Several races at the local, state, and federal levels will be determined once voters cast their ballots.

Here's a look at the main races in Texas, and how to see a sample ballot before voting.

How can I see a Texas sample ballot for the 2026 midterms?

You can visit your county's election office website, which can be found online at the Texas Secretary of State's directory. Many counties maintain online sample ballots or have a tool to generate a precinct-specific one at your request once you enter your information.

You can also see the races on the ballot in your county using this tool from the Secretary of State's office.

What are the key Texas races for the 2026 midterm elections?

The U.S. Senate race is one to watch, with Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico clashing for the seat currently held by incumbent John Cornyn. Ted Brown is also running for the seat on the Libertarian ticket.

The race for governor is another key contest. Greg Abbott, the incumbent Republican, is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa. Pat Dixon is also running as a Libertarian.

Incumbent Republican Dan Patrick is running to keep his seat as Lieutenant Governor against a full field of challengers. Vikki Goodwin is the Democratic challenger, with Anthony Cristo running as a Libertarian and Kevin McCormick as the Green Party candidate.

Mayes Middleton, a Republican, is running for the Attorney General seat being vacated by Paxton. Democrat Nathan Johnson is also in the running, as is Libertarian Tom Oxford.

Dallas native Don Huffines, a Republican, was appointed by Abbott to be the Comptroller of Public Accounts and is now running to retain the position. He faces challenges from Democrat Sarah Eckardt, Libertarian V. Alonzo Echavarria-Garza, and Green Party candidate Shehla Faizi.

Bo French, the former chair of the Tarrant County Republican Party, is running for Railroad Commissioner. Jon Rosenthal is also in the running on the Democratic ticket, while Arthur DiBianca is running as a Libertarian. French has recently faced bipartisan backlash over racially-charged comments he made about students at the University of Texas at Austin celebrating a recent win by the Longhorns football team.