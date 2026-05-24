In GOP battle, Mayes Middleton, Chip Roy build momentum for Tuesday's primary runoff for Texas Attorney General

One statewide race that's generated a lot of buzz in Texas is the GOP primary runoff for Texas Attorney General between State Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston and Central Texas Congressman Chip Roy. They're vying for the Republican nomination after Ken Paxton decided to run for U.S. Senate after serving as Attorney General for three terms.

The contentious battle between Roy and Middleton has split conservatives in Texas.

Middleton has won endorsements from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and State Sens. from North Texas, Angela Paxton of McKinney and Bob Hall of Edgewood.

Roy is being backed by Sen. Ted Cruz, and Congressmen from North Texas, Keith Self of McKinney and Brandon Gill of Flower Mound.

We asked both Middleton and Roy about how they are building momentum to Election Day on Tuesday.

"We've been building a lot of momentum basically by making sure we're not outspent 4 to 1," Roy said in an interview with CBS News Texas last week. "In March, we were outspent 4 to 1. We've made sure we've got the resources. Do you want a proven attorney in the courtroom or somebody who's got the experience, who has put bad guys in jail, run complex litigation or someone whose never seen the inside of a courtroom, never practiced law and that message has been carrying the day."

Middleton told CBS News Texas last week, "The record is clear here. That's why I earned the endorsement of so many grassroots groups all across Texas: Texas Right To Life, Texas Values, Texas Home School Coalition. Riley Gaines has endorsed me in this race. We're grateful to have come in first place in the March 3rd primary, and it was amazing to see the outpouring of support. We've got to do it again. I'm never retreating from Washington, D.C, because I'm never going to Washington, DC. I have always known that the fight is right here in the great state of Texas."

Middleton and Roy have blanketed the TV airwaves in North Texas and across the state with campaign ads. Former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and State Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas are vying for the Democratic primary runoff for Texas Attorney General.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming