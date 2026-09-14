Texas Railroad Commission candidate Bo French faces bipartisan backlash over racially charged X post

The Republican candidate running to head the Texas Railroad Commission is facing bipartisan backlash after sharing a racially-charged post on Sunday, less than two months away from the midterm election.

Bo French shared a photo on X, showing a group of students cheering on the University of Texas at Austin during Saturday's game against Ohio State. The photo French shared showed a group of students at the game who were not white.

CBS News Texas has reached out to French for further comment.

Negative reaction to French's post from political opponents was swift. Jon Rosenthal, who is French's Democratic opponent, said French "spent Sunday morning sorting our student section by skin color."

I spent 25 years as an oil and gas engineer. Bo French spent Sunday morning sorting our student section by skin color.



Greg Abbott said Bo French would "wreck" our oil and gas industry. A man who can’t tell a Longhorn from a foreigner has no business regulating anything in TX. https://t.co/eNvml7qXYq — Jon Rosenthal (@Jon_RosenthalTX) September 13, 2026

Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic candidate in Texas' gubernatorial race, declared French as "unfit to serve".

This man is unfit to serve. https://t.co/yGRWuQrSB8 — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaHinojosaTX) September 13, 2026

Republicans react to Bo French's post

Several Republicans also took issue with French's post. Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who lost his primary bid to current state Attorney General Ken Paxton, questioned, "Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized."

This is the Republican nominee for statewide office. Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized. This is how great political parties self-destruct. Sad. https://t.co/TO1dTXKd6G — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 13, 2026

State Rep. Jared Patterson of Frisco also rebuked French's sentiments with a longer post.

"There is absolutely nothing Christian or conservative about looking at a crowd of young Texans at a college football game, seeing the color of their skin, and declaring that they are a 'problem'," Patterson said, in part. "We can have serious debates about our nation's immigration laws. I have strong views about immigration policy, and Americans have every right to demand changes to federal law. But opposing an immigration policy does not give anyone license to demean people because of their race or ethnicity."

This is racist. It is wrong. And I condemn it without reservation.



There is absolutely nothing Christian or conservative about looking at a crowd of young Texans at a college football game, seeing the color of their skin, and declaring that they are a “problem.” These are… https://t.co/H6jssyOMka — Rep. Jared Patterson (@JaredLPatterson) September 13, 2026

Another notable conservative voice who decried French's post was Dustin Burrows, Speaker of the Texas House. He called for French to delete it.

You can oppose immigration policy without demeaning people because of their race or ethnicity — this post has crossed the line. Delete it @bofrench https://t.co/4m3clsAV5A — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) September 13, 2026

There was support for French's sentiments as well. Savannah Hernandez, a contributor for Turning Point USA, said French is "1000% correct".

Bo is 1000% correct.



Anyone who has a negative reaction to this is a weak-willed loser who has ZERO idea how bad Texan has become and is more than likely complicit in selling out our state. https://t.co/vxtSfWbpuP — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) September 14, 2026

Support also came from Jake Lloyd Colglazier, identified in his X profile as the president of the Fort Worth Young Republicans. Colglazier said French's post was "perfectly reasonable" and slammed the immigration system.

The backlash against this perfectly reasonable post demonstrates the deleterious effect of mass immigration on our democratic system.



Many of the TX politicians attacking Bo are doing so because they have significant foreign populations in their districts. The system is broken. https://t.co/PcdG4UoGjb — Jake Lloyd Colglazier (@CLGLZR) September 13, 2026

What are Bo French's views on immigration?

French has revealed more about his views on immigration in recent social media posts. On Sept. 8, French reposted a graphic video that appears to show a beheading in Nigeria. The caption on the video claims that a group of Muslim extremists kidnapped and beheaded a Christian man for refusing to convert to Islam.

In other posts, French has called for mass deportations and major overhauls to immigration policy. In one post, shared on Sept. 2, French called for the deportation of left-wing streamer Hasan Piker.

How have others in Texas responded?

As of publication, neither the University of Texas at Austin nor the University of Texas System has offered a response to French's remarks about the student crowd at the game. The Texas GOP has also not yet offered comment.

Politico reports that Gov. Greg Abbott responded to a request for comment, saying in part, "A selective picture of Longhorn fans celebrating our biggest home victory-ever-actually shows a way that Texans unite. We all support our college football teams."

CBS News Texas will update this story as further responses are shared.