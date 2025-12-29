Terrell police investigate Christmas Eve shooting that left 4 dead, including a 12-year-old

Terrell police are investigating the fatal shooting of four people found inside a home on Rash Lane on Christmas Eve, including a 12-year-old and one man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers were conducting a welfare check in the 200 block of Rash Lane on Dec. 24 after receiving a 911 call reporting people inside the house had died.

Responding officers found three adults and one child dead inside the home: Philip Dale Humphrey, 66, from Kaufman, Sherry Lynn Bostick, 62, from Terrell and a 12-year-old boy from Wills Point (whose identity was withheld at the request of the family).

Police also identified 38-year-old Casey Dale Humphrey, of Forney, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police did not describe the relationship between the four people.

Terrell police said the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation as detectives continue to gather facts, review evidence and conduct interviews.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Terrell Police Department at 469-474-2700.