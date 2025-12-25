Four found dead in Terrell on Christmas Eve, police investigating

Four people were found dead in Terrell on Christmas Eve evening, police said on Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers found four people dead in the 200 block of Rash Lane.

Authorities have not released the victims' identities while they work to confirm identifications and notify next of kin.

Terrell police did not say if the victims were found at a home, what condition the victims were found in or what caused their deaths, but that the incident appears isolated and does not pose a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at 469-474-2700.