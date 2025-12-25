Watch CBS News
Local News

Four found dead in Terrell on Christmas Eve, police investigating

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Four people were found dead in Terrell on Christmas Eve evening, police said on Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers found four people dead in the 200 block of Rash Lane. 

Authorities have not released the victims' identities while they work to confirm identifications and notify next of kin.

Terrell police did not say if the victims were found at a home, what condition the victims were found in or what caused their deaths, but that the incident appears isolated and does not pose a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at 469-474-2700.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue