Tensions grow as new poll shows Senator Cornyn trailing Attorney General Paxton in Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Tensions are growing between Senator John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate after the results of a new voter survey for the race became public.

The new poll shows Senator Cornyn trailing Attorney General Paxton by 16 percentage points, 56% to 40%. Punchbowl News first reported the poll taken by a Super PAC called the Senate Leadership Fund.

Houston-area Congressman Wesley Hunt is considering entering this primary for U.S. Senate. When Hunt's name was added to the poll, Paxton's lead over Cornyn shrank by a margin of 44% to 34%, with Hunt at 19%.

The same poll, conducted between April 27 and May 1, shows that in a general election, Cornyn would beat former Democratic Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas by six percentage points, while Hunt has a one percentage point lead, and Paxton is behind Allred by one percentage point.

Cornyn and Paxton go back and forth on X

In a post on X referring to the poll, Cornyn said, "His lead is shrinking, and the battle has just begun! He must be getting nervous."

Paxton fired back posting, "Imagine being delusional enough to celebrate a poll showing you down 16 points after being in office for 40 years."

Cornyn responded, "By the way, the poll shows you losing to a Democrat in November."

Paxton responded, "You said the same thing about President Trump - we saw how that went for you."

Cornyn spoke with reporters earlier this month about a previous internal poll showing him trailing Paxton. He said he worries that if Paxton becomes the Republican nominee, he would lose to a Democrat. "The last thing we need to do is provide an opportunity for Democrats to get a beachhead in Texas," said Cornyn. "Which, depending on how the primary turns out, could happen. That would be the end of Texas being red."

Possible newcomer in the race for U.S. Senate

Last month, Congressman Hunt appeared in New Hampshire and was asked about possibly throwing his hat into the ring. In an interview, Hunt said, "If opportunities present themselves that would make it palatable for me to run, I would absolutely consider it."

The Republican primary is just getting underway and takes place in March. Former Democratic Congressman Colin Allred and Beto O'Rourke have said they are considering running for this seat.