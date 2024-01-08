Watch CBS News
Temperatures will drop rapidly Monday night

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Temps drop overnight as powerful winds turn to the northwest
Temps drop overnight as powerful winds turn to the northwest 02:29

NORTH TEXAS - Weather alerts are posted through 6 p.m. Tuesday, primarily for strong, gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills.

For the third time in the first eight days of 2023, a round of rain moved over north Texas. Nothing severe but strong winds near 60mph were reported with some of the storms. Rainfall amounts stayed under an inch of rain. A little under a ½" fell at DFW.

The winds started up Monday morning and have been going all day. They only get stronger tonight and tomorrow. A wind advisory is in effect until Tuesday end of day. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Temperatures will start dropping rapidly later tonight. Wind gusts will be at their highest.  

Temperatures will drop overnight as the winds turn to the northwest. I expect you'll hear the wind rattle your windows all night. Make sure to bundle everyone up tomorrow morning, wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s: Secure those trash cans and be careful in the commute Tuesday morning if around high-profile vehicles and semi-trucks.  

It'll be a cold day with a piercing cold wind.

Colder air is on the way. Look at the 10-day forecast of lows at DFW. We are expecting lows in the teens, the first hard freeze of the season on M.L.K. day. There could even be some wintery mix of some kind!

Here is your 7-day forecast. Expect the cold air to stick around into next week.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 10:31 PM CST

