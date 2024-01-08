Temperatures will drop rapidly Monday night

NORTH TEXAS - Weather alerts are posted through 6 p.m. Tuesday, primarily for strong, gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills.

For the third time in the first eight days of 2023, a round of rain moved over north Texas. Nothing severe but strong winds near 60mph were reported with some of the storms. Rainfall amounts stayed under an inch of rain. A little under a ½" fell at DFW.

The winds started up Monday morning and have been going all day. They only get stronger tonight and tomorrow. A wind advisory is in effect until Tuesday end of day. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Temperatures will start dropping rapidly later tonight. Wind gusts will be at their highest.

Temperatures will drop overnight as the winds turn to the northwest. I expect you'll hear the wind rattle your windows all night. Make sure to bundle everyone up tomorrow morning, wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s: Secure those trash cans and be careful in the commute Tuesday morning if around high-profile vehicles and semi-trucks.

It'll be a cold day with a piercing cold wind.

Colder air is on the way. Look at the 10-day forecast of lows at DFW. We are expecting lows in the teens, the first hard freeze of the season on M.L.K. day. There could even be some wintery mix of some kind!

Here is your 7-day forecast. Expect the cold air to stick around into next week.