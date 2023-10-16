Temperatures fall to the 40s Sunday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - it was a remarkable day as we hit yet another milestone and continue to pull further away from the record summer heat.

The high Sunday was very typical of mid-November and the first one in the 60s since last April.

There was a lot of wind Sunday but it should die down overnight. Under mostly clear skies, this dry air will cool down all the way into the upper 40s. So put a couple of layers on the kids before you send them out the door Monday morning. It'll be the coldest morning in almost six months.

The next three days show a significant warming trend. We go right back to above-normal temperatures by mid-week.

There is going to be a major storm system sweeping across the Northern Plains this week. By the end of the week, it'll produce widespread cold rain across most of the East Coast with very windy conditions.

This monster low will drag a cold front through North Texas on Thursday. I'm generously giving us a mere 20% rain chance from this. Warmer air from the west quickly slides in and stays for next weekend.

This is the 10th driest year on record so far. We could use the rain. This system on Thursday does not look to deliver much though.

There is a chance we could get some rain by the end of the month.

We are watching for a pattern shift, and we should get one going into winter. There is going to be a strong El Nino in place this winter. That usually means a wet cold season.

Right now, the forecast is showing some rain at the end of the month, perhaps the vanguard of some rain in November.

The 7-day outlook is looking mostly dry as we spend next weekend almost 20 degrees warmer than this one.