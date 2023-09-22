Temperatures above average in North Texas ahead of severe weather threat Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few storms for part of your weekend, some of which could be strong to severe.

As we move through Friday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 90s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible today, especially for communities east of I-35 and I-35E. We're not expecting a washout today. Rain chances are around 20-30%.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 70s.

The weekend will not be a washout either, but be prepared for a few showers and storms.

A cold front will slide into the area from the north by Saturday, giving way to a few isolated showers and storms. The rain chance is around 20% during the day and 30% by night. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas under a marginal risk (level 1) to see a strong storm or two, mainly Saturday night. We'll watch the forecast closely.

Saturday is the first day of fall, but it won't feel like it. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

We've issued a Weather Alert for Sunday, due to the potential for strong to severe storms.

On Sunday afternoon and evening, with the front in our area, we'll likely see scattered showers and storms. A few storms could produce gusty winds and large hail.

At this time, most of North Texas is under a slight risk (level 2) of seeing strong and severe storms. Areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E will have the highest threat for severe weather Sunday. Check back with the First Alert Weather Team throughout the weekend, so we can alert you to any changes in the forecast.

Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Sunday.

The cold front will nearly stall over the area, giving way to a few more showers and storms on Monday morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s.