North Texas teen wanted after 15-year-old shot in head during Rowlett parking lot sale, police say

Rowlett officers said they are searching for a teen suspect who allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the head during a transaction in a business parking lot earlier this month.

The Rowlett Police Department said 17-year-old Xavier Sen'cer Stevenson is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened just before 3:40 p.m. on Friday, June 13, when Stevenson and the teen victim, along with the victim's brother, met to sell items, police said.

At one point, Stevenson allegedly shot the 15-year-old male in the head and then took off from the scene, according to Rowlett PD's preliminary report.

Officers responded, secured the area and began a search as emergency personnel aided the victim, who was transported to a hospital by the Rowlett Fire Department. At this time, the 15-year-old's condition has not been released.

During the investigation, police discovered the suspect was captured on surveillance video entering a nearby store prior to the shooting.

Stevenson is described as a Black man, with dark hair and dark eyes. He is approximately 5'09" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who has information on Stevenson's location or who was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact the department at 972-412-6200 or 972-412-6211.

The North Texas Crime Commission is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Stevenson. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.