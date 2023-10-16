Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen shoots, accidentally kills 13-year-old at Dallas home

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Temperatures fall to the 40s Sunday night
Temperatures fall to the 40s Sunday night 02:51

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 13-year-old in Dallas died Sunday after he was accidentally shot by another teen.

Dallas police were called to Harlandale Ave. around 10:45 a.m., for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy shot inside the home. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and took the teen to a hospital where he died.

Through the investigation, police found a 15-year-old boy also inside the home had been holding a gun and accidentally shot the victim.

The 15-year-old is charged with criminal negligent homicide and was taken to Henry Wade.

The investigation is ongoing.  

First published on October 15, 2023 / 9:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.