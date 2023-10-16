Teen shoots, accidentally kills 13-year-old at Dallas home
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 13-year-old in Dallas died Sunday after he was accidentally shot by another teen.
Dallas police were called to Harlandale Ave. around 10:45 a.m., for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy shot inside the home. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and took the teen to a hospital where he died.
Through the investigation, police found a 15-year-old boy also inside the home had been holding a gun and accidentally shot the victim.
The 15-year-old is charged with criminal negligent homicide and was taken to Henry Wade.
The investigation is ongoing.
