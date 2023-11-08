Watch CBS News
Teen in critical condition after being shot at recreational center

By Johannah Grenaway

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A teenage girl is in critical condition at a local hospital Wednesday after Arlington police officers found her with a gunshot wound at the Dottie Lynn Recreational Center.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to the scene where they found the girl wounded in the pool area. Tim Ciesco with APD says authorities believe a group of teens jumped the fence at the pool, which is closed for the season, and at some point while they were gathered there, the victim was shot.

Detectives are in the process of speaking with other teens believed to have been at the pool during the time of the shooting.

This story is developing. 

