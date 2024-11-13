Teen faces charges after alleged armed sexual assault at North Texas high school

MESQUITE – A teenager is facing serious charges after being allowed into Horn High School, where he allegedly forced a former girlfriend into a bathroom at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her, police said Wednesday.

Synniaz Elijah Mesquite Police Department

Synniaz Elijah, a 19-year-old man from Seagoville who was not a student at the high school, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Mesquite Police Department, "A student who was known to this individual opened a locked exterior door, allowing him to enter the school."

"He assaulted her and used a weapon to force her into a bathroom, where the sexual assault occurred," Mesquite police said.

After the assault, Elijah was spotted by a teacher, prompting him to flee the school, police said. Later that evening, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police located and arrested Elijah at his residence.

"We want our Horn families to know that we share their concern that this individual was able to gain entry to the campus," Mesquite ISD said in a statement. "MISD is committed to exceeding state safety and security standards, and we rely on the cooperation and commitment of our students to keep our campus secure.

"Exterior doors are locked for a reason. There are only two authorized entrances for visitors to enter Horn High School. Any student who opens a door to an unauthorized person will face serious disciplinary action, as this compromises the security of our campus."

The investigation into the alleged sexual assault is ongoing.