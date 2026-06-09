Teen charged with capital murder in Dallas triple-fatal shooting during party at short-term rental, police say

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a short-term rental property that left three dead and another injured in late May, the Dallas Police Department said.

Tyson McGriff was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday, June 5. He's facing a charge of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the deaths of 24-year-old Jaiden Cooper, 20-year-old Jaiclyn Scott and 19-year-old Journie Griffin.

Tyson McGriff, 18, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dallas Police Department

How the shooting unfolded

According to DPD, at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, officers responded to a shooting call at a short-term rental home in the 3700 block of Vilbig Road near Canada Drive. When they arrived, four victims were found.

Police said two victims, Cooper and Griffin, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third victim, Scott, died at the hospital. The fourth victim was shot in the buttocks and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and is expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses identify the shooter

During the investigation, DPD said witnesses came forward and said they saw the suspect, McGriff, both before and during the shooting.

One witness told police that McGriff had a previous conflict with one of the victims, Scott, and he and others were involved in an argument with guns drawn. The witness told police that McGriff was pulled outside of the home to calm down.

When McGriff returned inside the home, the shooting happened, according to the arrest affidavit.

DPD said McGriff was positively identified through a suspect photo lineup as one of the shooters.