3 people killed, 1 hurt after shooting at West Dallas short-term rental home, police say

A shooting that unfolded overnight in West Dallas has left three people dead and another in the hospital, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Maj. Bobbie Epperson, commander of the department's Crimes Against Persons Division, shared initial details during a brief press conference. Epperson said officers responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a short-term rental home along Vilbig Road near Canada Drive. Epperson said they found four victims. Two victims were declared dead at the scene, while a third was declared dead at a hospital.

As of publication, the fourth victim was in stable condition.

All four victims are adults, Epperson said. A suspect has not yet been identified, nor have the victims who died.

Epperson said the exact details about what lead up to the shooting were still being looked into. He did, however, say it appeared the suspect left the scene after the incident, and that a party was happening when gunfire erupted

The investigation remains ongoing. Epperson promised further updates.