Teachers' union conference kicks off in Houston with keynote by Vice President Kamala Harris

HOUSTON -- The American Federation of Teachers, the nation's largest teachers union, kicked off their conference in Houston this week.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on Thursday.

"There are so many issues that are important right now," said Alliance AFT President Rena Honea.

Honea noted that a total of 2,100 Texas members are in attendance. Alliance AFT, which represents Dallas ISD educators, has 12 delegates present.

Priorities they hope Harris will address include:

More funding for education

Healthcare for educators and their families

Opposition to vouchers, which Governor Greg Abbott supports to allow families to attend private schools with state money

Housing affordability

"We want to be united and make a better life for everyone," Honea said.

The AFT has publicly endorsed Harris in her run for president, and Honea said most of her members support this endorsement.

"It's important that we have a voice in what the national direction is," she said.

However, some Texas members do not support Harris, citing disagreements with her views on issues such as abortion rights and LGBTQ issues.