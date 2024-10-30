TCU students react to recent campus sexual assaults

FORT WORTH – Two sexual assaults occurred in campus housing at TCU over the past three weeks.

Students were informed this week through a safety bulletin from the police, which described the assaults and outlined available resources.

Despite the incidents, many students on campus expressed that they feel safe and believe TCU provides adequate resources for such situations.

"I feel very, very safe here," said freshman Elle Staratt.

"In all honesty, it sucks that someone had the thought or indecency to do that to someone," said Preston Johnson, a sophomore at TCU.

"They do a really great job at making sure we have a lot of resources," said sophomore Ava Hannah.

"There are RAs, and TCU police are very nice if we ever need anything," said Staratt.

One of the incidents took place three weeks ago. The bulletin says a student was assaulted by the guest of another student.

The second incident occurred last weekend when one student assaulted another.

Alicia Mathenia, with the Women's Center of Tarrant County, praised the university's response to students.

"When you see something in the news, it's usually sensational, where someone was jumped or a stranger in the bushes – that sort of myth, which does happen, but we know that 90% of sexual assaults are committed by an acquaintance," said Mathenia.

The bulletin also condemned the crime, stating, "the only person responsible for a crime is the perpetrator."

Students also praised the school for the education they provide on substance abuse and sexual assault.

"Just take care of yourself, be aware of your surroundings. I feel like that's the biggest thing that you should look for, especially on holidays or big nights out on a college campus," said Johnson.

TCU declined our request for an interview to discuss campus safety around sexual assaults.