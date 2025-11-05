Two Taylor Sheridan series for Paramount+ now casting extras in North Texas

A North Texas casting company is looking for extras on two Taylor Sheridan projects filming in the region.

"Lioness," which has been in production in Fort Worth, needs actors to play CIA staff and special forces operatives on Monday, Nov. 10, according to postings from Legacy Casting.

Filming for the third season of "Lioness" prompted road closures in Downtown Fort Worth last month. The show, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, is a spy thriller that follows a team of female CIA agents who hunt down terrorists. A release date for season 3 has not yet been set.

"Yellowstone" spinoff casting extras

An upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff series has even more roles that need to be filled. Unofficially titled "Rio Paloma," the series follows the stories of major "Yellowstone" characters Beth and Rip. Much of the series is being filmed in Ferris, but the current roles available are elsewhere in North Texas.

Producers are looking for about 10 extras to play day workers or wranglers on a ranch. The shoot is set for Monday, Nov. 10 in Granbury.

A featured extra role named Zane's Assistant is also available. The filming is scheduled to take place in a Dallas office building on Monday, Nov. 17.

Producers are also looking for actors to play a flight attendant and an airport bartender. The characters will interact with some of the show's main actors, according to the postings. The shoot is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 19 in Fort Worth.

Both "Lioness" and the "Yellowstone" spinoff series will stream on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is owned by Paramount Skydance, which is also the parent company of CBS Texas.