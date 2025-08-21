Yellowstone spinoff to film in Ferris, boosting hopes for tourism and growth

Popular television shows filmed on location have proven to boost the image and economies of the cities and towns that welcome them. That's what the city of Ferris is hoping will happen with the announcement that a new spinoff of the hit series Yellowstone will use it as a primary filming location.

City leaders and business owners spoke with CBS News Texas about the excitement of seeing Ferris in the entertainment spotlight.

Local businesses prepare for spotlight

With its western décor and a charming location in the historic downtown square, Javier Martinez believes his restaurant would be the perfect setting for the new show.

"This decoration we have, when somebody walks in here for the first time, well, they like it," said Martinez, owner of Javier's restaurant. "Obviously the advertising will help us a lot."

Martinez and other Ferris business owners could soon be opening their doors to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the cameras.

Yellowstone characters get spinoff

Beth and Rip, two of the most popular characters from Yellowstone, will be featured in the new spinoff. Production company 101 Studios has notified the city that Ferris has been chosen as one of the primary locations for the project, which has been described as a hopeful multi-season production.

City leaders welcome the opportunity

Charlie Hatfield, a Ferris city councilmember and longtime publisher of the Ellis County Press, said he's a fan of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and hopes the show will bring growth to the area.

"I'm a big fan of Taylor Sheridan — Tulsa King, Lioness, Landman, the whole nine yards," Hatfield said. "This would do nothing but help us grow."

Hatfield added that even a small cameo for his newspaper would be a thrill.

"As long as they get the newspaper in a long shot, I'm happy with that," he said.

No filming date announced yet

City leaders say they don't yet know when production will begin, only that Ferris will serve as a primary location for the new show.

"I think it's just a picturesque town that's unique," Hatfield said. "I live two blocks from work and I walk anywhere I wanna go and people are friendly, and I think that's part of the charm of our city."

Ferris hopes to follow others

Southfork Ranch in Parker County remains a tourist destination more than 30 years after the original Dallas series ended. Filming locations for Landman in Fort Worth are also becoming must-see attractions for fans.

Ferris, a town of about 5,000 located 18 miles south of Dallas, is preparing to be the next.